Rohit Sharma took over as India's captain across all formats earlier this year but he has been leading the white-ball teams on and off for a few years, standing in for former captain Virat Kohli from time to time. Rohit's captaincy credentials were always high after his multiple crowns in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians. Since taking over as India's full-time captain in the shortest format last year, Rohit's biggest test was the T20 World Cup in Australia and the team finished its campaign in the semi-finals,

The next big test for Rohit is the ODI World Cup at home next year and the preparations have begun with a series in Bangladesh. India lost the first match of the series after an insipid performance with bat and in the field and as is the norm, several fans and pundits criticised Rohit's captaincy as well for the defeat.

Sports website Sportskeeda came up with a poll on Twitter asking fans to rate Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Among all the responses, one caught everyone's eyes. It was from Rohit's former teammate and Indian cricket great Yuvraj Singh. He simple wrote 10 on 10 in the comment.

10 out of 10 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 5, 2022

Yuvraj's endorsement is not unfounded as Rohit has an excellent record and win percentage when it comes to leading the national team.

The biggest problem since MS Dhoni stepped down as captain has been India's inability to win ICC trophies and that is one goal that Rohit would have.

Virat Kohli also enjoyed a great success rate across formats but the lack of ICC trophies meant his captaincy tenure did not achieve the high which it deserved.

