Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Wishes Pour In For Former India Star
Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Wishes poured in for former India all-rounder as he celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday.
Highlights
- Wishes poured in for former India star Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday
- Cricket fraternity extended its greeting as Yuvraj turned 40 on Sunday
- Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement from all formats in 2019
Wishes poured in for former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as he celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday. Yuvraj, who announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2019, played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals and 58 T20Is, amassing more than 11,000 runs across formats. He also registered 17 hundreds and 51 half-centuries in a glittering career that spanned over 15 years. The southpaw was also a part of Indian teams which won the 2007 T20 World, and the 2011 50-over World Cup.
As Yuvraj turned 40 on Sunday, the cricket fraternity extended its greetings to the former India star on social media.
Here are some of the posts:
"Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments.... Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar @YUVSTRONG12," legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar captioned a photo alongside Yuvraj.
Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!! @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/SFMR2vkuBn— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021
"402 international matches. 11,778 international runs & 148 wickets.
2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner. Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday. Birthday cake Clapping hands sign," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.
402 international matches— BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2021
11,778 international runs & 148 wickets
2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner
Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia
Let's relive his batting masterclass against England
"Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12! Thank you for inspiring an entire generation and showing us what it means to "never give up," Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captioned an image of Yuvraj.
Happy birthday @YUVSTRONG12! Thank you for inspiring an entire generation and showing us what it means to "never give up”
#HappyBirthdayYuvi #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/AR5gBhnfdT— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 12, 2021
"Happy Birthday, @YUVSTRONG12. The undisputed Comeback King on and off the field, you continue to inspire us even today," Delhi Capitals tweeted.
Happy Birthday, @YUVSTRONG12— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 12, 2021
The undisputed Comeback King on and off the field, you continue to inspire us even today pic.twitter.com/zgclE1MNZa
"He's a fighter on and off the field. Paltan, join us in wishing "Yuvi Paaji" a very happy birthday!" Mumbai Indians, his former IPL franchise posted on Twitter.
He's a fighter on and off the field— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 12, 2021
Paltan, join us in wishing "Yuvi Paaji" a very happy birthday! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/k3i4tzaH7R