Away from cricketing duties, India superstar Virat Kohli is on a journey of solace. Having visited multiple ashrams with his wife Anushka Sharma, Virat was recently spotted trekking in the hills with his family. As the iconic batter does some self-exploration, he posted a beautiful quote on Instagram, depicting his current state of mind. In a story on the photo and video-blogging platform, Kohli shared a quote from ‘Rumi', which read: "Your heart knows the way. Run in that direction".

A number of fans of Kohli shared the star batter's Instagram story while being baffled as to what the cricketer really means. Here's the Insta story:

Instagram story of Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/gC7DvuFfvg — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 1, 2023

Virat had most recently gone on a trek with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Both Kohli and Anushka had shared a number of pictures of their hike into the mountains on social media.

Earlier, several photos surfaced online in which the two were seen offering prayers at an ashram in Vrindavan.

Anushka and Virat were in Dubai for the New Year's before their Vrindavan trip. Only a few days remain before Kohli would return to the cricket field, resuming his on-field responsibilities.

Kohli has been in fine touch over the past few weeks, scoring ODI 3 centuries (one against Bangladesh and two against Sri Lanka). In the 50-over assignment against New Zealand, however, the talismanic batter could only score a total of 55 runs in three matches.

Having broken his century drought in ODIs and T20Is, Kohli would now be determined to reach the triple-digit score in Tests too as India take on Australia in a 4-match series.

