Star batter Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest batters, not only in India but in the entire world. Known for aggressive style of batting, Kohli has broke numerous records in all three formats of game. Despite going through a lean patch at the T20 World Cup 2024, Kohli stood up in the finale and played an important 76-run knock and helped India lift the coveted title. Recently, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shared an unheard detail about Kohli.

Karthik, who was Kohli's former teammate in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was asked on Cricbuzz about aliens. Karthik revealed that the star India batter has a fascination towards aliens.

"I don't believe in aliens. Actually, I don't have much knowledge in that domain. But I'll tell you who's interested in aliens and who's read up about it, knows a bit about it. You'll be surprised, yes, Virat Kohli," Karthik said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

"I remember him showing me a YouTube video about aliens spotted in America or some place in Nevada. I forgot the name exactly. It's not something that's top of my list in terms of memory, but I know he was very interested in that subject," he added.

Karthik announced his retirement from all formats of crickets after the conclusion of IPL 2024. However, he has now been appointed at the mentor and batting coach of RCB for the 2025 season.

"Welcome our keeper in every sense, Dinesh Karthik back into RCB in an all-new avatar. DK will be the mentor and batting coach of RCB Men's team! You can take the man out of cricket but not cricket out of the man! Shower him with all the love, 12th Man Army!", RCB said in a post.

Karthik has been a true servant to Indian cricket for a long time and was a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup team that lifted the trophy. The 34-year-old made his debut for India in 2004 and has had a glorious career that spans over two decades.

(With IANS Inputs)