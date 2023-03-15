Star India batter Virat Kohli hit his first Test century in over three years on Day 4 of the fourth Test against Australia. Kohli had a tough 2021 and 2022, failing to reach three figures in over 1,200 days. However, since scoring his first T20I century during the Asia Cup last year, Kohli hasn't looked back. The 34-year-old finished the T20 World Cup in Australia last year as the leading run-scorer and then hit three ODI centuries including two -- 113 and 166 not out -- against Sri Lanka in January, earlier this year.

Kohli's 28th Test ton comes as a huge boost for him and Team India, heading into June's World Test Championship final against Australia.

After the conclusion of the fourth and final Test, Kohli was involved in a candid chat with former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid.

In the video, Dravid teased Kohli by saying that he had to wait sixteen months to watch his Test century from the dressing room.

"You made me wait for a long time (since I became the coach). But what a beauty and it was an absolute privilege to watch the way you constructed your innings," said Dravid in a video shared on BCCI.tv.

Kohli acknowledged Dravid for his kind gesture and said that he enjoyed his time out in the middle.

"Thanks for your kind words Rahul bhai. As far as approaching this inning is concerned. I knew that I was playing well even in the test matches before we played this one. To be fair, it was a really good wicket to bat on," said Kohli.

Kohli also suggested while batting on the Ahmedabad pitch wasn't difficult, the Australian team made life difficult for him with their attacking 7-2 (seven players inside the inner circle and just two outside) field placement.

"But having said that I think the Australian whatever the little help was there in the wicket I think they utilised it really well. Their consistency to bowl in the little rough was created through Mitchell Starc's bowling for Nathan Lyon and the other off-spinner (Todd Murphy) as well. They capitalised on it really well. The fact that they put 7-2 field most of the time for me. It meant that I have to be patient and trust my defence and that's the template I have already played with in Test cricket," he added.

