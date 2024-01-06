The T20 World Cup schedule got announced on Friday. The T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 1 with co-hosts USA facing Canada in a repeat of the first-ever international cricket match back in 1844. The much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan will be held on June 9 in New York. India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland. Here are the group matches for the Indian cricket team - India vs Ireland on June 5, India vs Pakistan on June 9, India vs USA on June 12 and India vs Canada on June 15.

Regarding the T20 World Cup, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had an interesting observation.

"U got sacked from star sports and will still not get any contract for upcoming Worldcup," a user named @musafir_tha_yr wrote in a reply too Aakash Chopra's post.

"Let's see. Who gets what. 6 months is a long time away," came the apt reply from Chopra.

The social media user's comment came on this post by Aakash Chopra: "So...different organisations have put different players on posters and promos for the T20 World Cup. Rohit-Kohli-Hardik...all three featured in one place or the other. All fan-armies happy or fighting. Enough fodder. Enough engagement. Mission Accomplished."

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) website, Group B consists of the last two winners of the Men's T20 World Cup in England and Australia, with the pair to take on Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

West Indies are placed into Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while Group D sees South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

The 55 games of the competition will be played across six different venues in the West Indies (Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent) and three venues in the USA (Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas).