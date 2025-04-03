After India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's decision to make a shock switch to Goa from Mumbai due to personal reasons, the star batter opened up on the reason behind his decision on Wednesday. "It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," Jaiswal told The Indian Express. "Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I'm not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it."

However, a report by news agency PTI, has given an entirely different reason. "It is also believed Jaiswal's decision to move to Goa could be due to his displeasure with the Mumbai team management," the report said.

"In the contest against J&K last season, sources said Jaiswal had a rift with a senior member of the side in the second innings after the latter questioned his shot selection as Mumbai were battling to save the game. In reply, Jaiswal shot back at the senior questioning his shot in the first innings."

Jaiswal wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday, expressing his wish to leave Mumbai for Goa, and the governing body swiftly accepted his request.

Jaiswal's shock move will see the left-handed 23-year-old play for Goa from the 2025-26 season where he could be appointed captain, though it remains to be seen how much time he would be able to give to the state side given the packed international calendar.

"Yes, it is surprising. He must have thought of something to make such a move. He has requested us to relieve him and we have accepted his request,” a senior MCA official said.

While Jaiswal rose swiftly through the ranks in Mumbai cricket to emerge as one of the brightest batters in the country and duly earned a spot in the national side, it wasn't always a smooth ride for the youngster.

Moving from native Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh at the age of 12 to pursue his cricketing dream, Jaiswal went through several hardships. He spent nights in a tent before he was spotted by coach Jwala Singh who took him under his wings and developed his game.

In September 2022, Jaiswal was sent off the field by West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone for disciplinary reasons.

Jaiswal had struck a double century — 265 off 323 balls with 30 fours and four sixes in the second innings of the game but on the final day of the clash the West Zone skipper sent him off the field for excessively sledging South Zone batter Ravi Teja.

Fielding close to the batter, Jaiswal was reported to have fired verbal volleys at Teja. In the 57th over, one of the on-field umpires had a word with Jaiswal over his sledging, following which Rahane had a word with his teammate who appeared animated before leaving the field.

“He wants to play for us and we welcome him. He will be playing for us from the next season,” Goa Cricket Association's secretary Shamba Desai told PTI talking about Jaiswal's move.

With PTI inputs