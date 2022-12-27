Yash Dhull, the lanky middle-order batter from Delhi, became a household name earlier this year as the Indian U-19 team won the World Cup, by beating England in the final in February 2022. Dhull, the captain of the side, got instant recognition for playing a couple of superlative knocks, which helped India win the trophy. The Delhi boy spoke to the media after that win and made his intentions clear, he wanted to represent the senior national team at the earliest.

He has since scored 939 runs in 10 first-class matches and has raked up up 4 centuries and 2 half-centuries at an average of over 67. His List A (domestic one-day matches) returns are modest in comparison as he has scored 191 runs in 6 matches with one half-century under his belt.

The performances are good, but given the repository of talent Indian cricket has currently, one would assume that the 20-year-old must still be far away from his goal of playing for Team India.

Dhull though started trending on Twitter on Tuesday, the day the selectors are expected to announce the squad for the upcoming white-ball home series against South Africa. Some media reports have claimed that Dhull could be in the race for a place in the ODI squad, which includes a report on Cricbuzz.

The mention of this piece of information sent Twitter on overdrive as the youngster started trending. Some tweets were in support while others debated whether Dhull deserved a look in or there were other more deserving candidates, We take a look at some of the reactions.

Wait ..wait .. wait.



What has Yash Dhull did extraordinary now to gain National team call ?



If cricbuzz reports comes true then it will be biggest surprise.



Prithvi Shaw, is someone who needs to be selected. — Alok Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@itsalokranjan) December 27, 2022

If Yash Dhull is in contentions (dk whether news is reliable) above many players in T20i , then SKY will definitely be selected for Tests — Yasodharan 💫 (@Inside_out18) December 27, 2022

I agree But yash dhull is really good. I think he will make to the team. — Hitesh@02 (@Hitesh0210) December 27, 2022

Heard that Yash Dhull will be selected for the #INDvsSL Series??



Actually a bit sceptical about this. Is it too early??#INDvsSL — SM Tweets (@111of55BayOval) December 27, 2022

Won't be surprised if Yash Dhull makes it to India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka! Nothing India's selectors do surprises me anymore! — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) December 27, 2022

