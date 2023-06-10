Shubman Gill took to social media to post a screenshot of Cameron Green's controversial catch to dismiss him on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval on Saturday. Experts were divided over whether Green was able to complete the catch properly at third slip with some videos and pictures suggesting that the ball touched the ground when his hand made impact. However, the third umpire thought that the catch was fair and Gill was given out. The in-form India opener posted a picture of the catch on Twitter along with a cryptic caption which included the 'facepalm' emoji.

A focussed Virat Kohli stood between Australia and World Test Championship mace as India require another 280 runs to create history on what promises to be an intriguing final day of the summit clash.

Kohli was batting on 44 off 60 balls and had Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) for company during a stand of 71 for the fourth wicket as India ended the fourth day on 164 for 3 in pursuit of world record chase of 444.

Having been set a mammoth target, India lost Shubman Gill (18 off 19) to a contentious catch before skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27 off 47) brought about their own downfall to make it 93 for three in 31st over.

Australia had declared their second innings at 270 for 8 midway into the afternoon session after an unbeaten 66 from Alex Carey.

(With PTI inputs)