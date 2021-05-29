The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday shared details on "exemptions and bio safety measures" for India and New Zealand ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton starting June 18. The ICC said India will arrive in the United Kingdom on June 3, with members of the travelling contingent carrying a negative PCR test for COVID-19. Prior to their arrival, India will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment at home, ICC said, during which "regular testing will have taken place." After their arrival, India will proceed to the on-site hotel at Hampshire Bowl, the venue for the final, and spend a period of "managed isolation".

"As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test," ICC said in a media release on Saturday.

"Prior to travelling, the party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place.

"Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation."

The players will remain in the bio-secure bubble thereafter and their activity will be increased gradually with each negative result in rounds of regular testing.

New Zealand, who are already in England for their two-match Test series, will transition from the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) bio-secure environment to the World Test Championship final bubble on June 15, ICC said.

The New Zealand contingent will also be subjected to regular testing prior to and after their arrival in Southampton.

The two England-New Zealand Tests will be played at Lord's and Edgbaston from June 2 and June 10 respectively.