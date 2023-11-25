With their sights set on a three-match Test series against Australia starting next month, the Pakistan cricket team is sweating it out in a training camp in Rawalpindi. The players also engaged in a two-day scenario match, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Saturday's marks the third day of their training camp, which will conclude on November 28, ahead of the team's departure to Australia a day later. During Saturday's training camp, pacer Hasan Ali was seen having a freestyle wrestling with the masseur of team, Malang Ali.

In a video uploaded by Sports Paktv on their YouTube channel, Hasan took down Ali with a double-leg breakdown. While Ali did try to make a counter single-leg takedown, Hasan came up with a strong defense to shrugg off his attempt.

Former captain Babar Azam and current T20I skipper Shaheen Afridi were present at the scene to witness Hasan pulling off his antics.

According to Cricket Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr. has formally joined the camp, accompanying three additional pacers who participated in the training session on the inaugural day at the Pindi camp.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) previously added three more fast bowlers, specifically Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique, and Muhammad Ali, to the camp roster.

Pakistan's tour of Australia schedule

Four-day match: PM's XI vs Pakistan - December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test - Australia vs Pakistan - December 14-18: Optus Stadium, Perth

2nd Test - Australia vs Pakistan - December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test - Australia vs Pakistan - January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi