South Africa defeated England by an innings and 12 runs on Friday to win the Lord's Test and as a result, the side consolidated their spot at the top of World Test Championship standings. As things stand right now, South Africa and Australia are at the top two spots in the standings. Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has said that it would be very hard for these two to not make the final of the competition, slated to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground next year.

However, he also said that he would be surprised if India and Pakistan do not come close to qualifying for the mega event.

"Right now, the way I see it, it's going to be hard for South Africa and Australia to not make it. They're both playing really good cricket. Australia played good cricket apart from that last Test against Sri Lanka where they got swept up in turning conditions in the last innings," Watson said on The ICC Review.

"You can never discount India and Pakistan, because they've got so many match winners, outside of their home countries as well. Those two, I'd be very surprised if they don't come knocking on the door leading into the final," he added.

Further talking about WTC, Watson said: "Yes, I wish I did (play in the WTC). Even in my playing days, in Test cricket, there was a lot of talk about the ICC World Test Championship coming into play, and it took way too long to be put into place, and unfortunately, I missed out on it. I was very fortunate to play a 'Super Test' in 2005, Australia against a World XI, which was something very special - it was one of the first Test matches I played."

Promoted

"That was special to be a part of, but this is even more so, to be able to win an ICC event and it being in Test cricket. For the current playing group, Test cricketers around the world, it's very special to know there's a culmination coming with a (WTC) final," he added.

Australia are currently second in the standings, having won 70 per cent of the points on offer to them, and are followed by Sri Lanka (53.33) and India (52.08). Pakistan are fifth with 51.85 percentage of points, followed by West Indies (50) and England. New Zealand (25.93) and Bangladesh (13.33) round off the rest of the table.