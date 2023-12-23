The ongoing One-Off Test match between India women and Australia is turning out to be a thrilling affair. On Day 3 of the match, India got bundled out for 406, which is also their highest-ever total against Australia in Test cricket. Deep Sharma scored 78 while Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 73 and helped India reach a high total. Apart from this, the dismissal of Australia batter Beth Mooney by Richa Ghosh, left everyone stunned as the India star showed presence of mind to provide her side with their first breakthrough.

In the 12th over of Australia's innings, Mooney played a low shot on Sneh Rana's delivery. Ghosh, who was placed at the silly point, got the ball and appealed for a caught out.

At the same time, Ghosh saw that Mooney was out of her crease and she wasted no time and threw the ball towards the stumps and the Australian batter got run out.

Ghosh's presence of mind impressed all the fans but many of them called-out Mooney for being absent minded.

When it comes to brain fades they don't come much worse than this



Beth Mooney run out in AUS's second innings in Mumbai



#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B6Fo96Q8Uv

That's the type of dismissal that will forever follow you....

Literally she was walking

Oh no! A brainfade from Beth Mooney in the middle who is run out on 33 by Richa Ghosh in close #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kUeJphUNuI

Talking about the match, Smriti Mandhana scored 74 while Ghosh scored 52. Pooja Vastrakar also scored 47 while Shafali Varma contributed with 40 runs.

For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner was the pick among the bowlers as she registered her four-wicket haul. Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland also scalped two wickets each.