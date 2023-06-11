The moment of reckoning has come for the Indian team, with Rohit Sharma's men needing 280 runs to beat Australia on the 5th day of the ICC World Test Championship final. In the middle are two veterans -- Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane -- who have won the team numerous battles in Tests over the years. As the subcontinent giants prepare for the final day's action at the Oval in London, Kohli shared a cryptic story on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his mindset.

The batting great shared a story on Insta with a quote from Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh. It read: "If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go."

On Friday, Virat had taken to Instagram to share another quote which read: "You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples' opinions."

In the WTC final, Kohli joined an elite list as he became the fifth Indian batter to score more than 2000 runs against Australia.

Virat's unbeaten knock of 44 (60) at the end of Day 4 of the World Test Championship against Australia, kept Indian hopes of an unlikely win alive.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar still holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs against Australia, at 3,630. At second is VVS Laxman with 2,434 runs. The third position is held by the current Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, who has scored 2,143 runs against the Australian team.

The experienced Cheteshwar Pujara is the fourth batter on the list with 2,074 runs. Virat Kohli is at fifth with 2,037* runs.

Though the task remains tricky, the Indian team still has what it takes to go all the way and clinch the WTC trophy.

