South Africa thrashed Bangladesh by 220 runs in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban on Monday. With this win, South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, and also climbed to second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with four wins from six Tests so far. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are currently second from bottom, having won just one of their five matches.

Here's how the WTC Points table looks after South Africa's win in first Test:

1. Australia (P8, W5, L0, D3, Points: 72, PCT: 75 per cent)

2. South Africa (P6, W4, D0, L2, Points: 48, PCT: 66.6 per cent)

3. India (P11, W6, D2, L3, Points: 77, PCT: 58.3 per cent)

4. Pakistan(P7, W3, D2, L2, Points: 44, PCT: 52.3 per cent)

5. Sri Lanka (P4, W2, D0, L2, Points: 24, PCT: 50 per cent)

6. New Zealand (P6, W2, D2, L3, Points: 28, PCT: 38.8 per cent)

7. West Indies (P7, W2, D2, L3, Points: 30, PCT: 35.7 per cent)

8. Bangladesh (P5, W1, D0, L4, Points: 12, PCT: 20 per cent)

9. England (P12, W1, D4, L7, Points: 18, PCT: 12.5 per cent)

Both South Africa and Bangladesh had entered the first Test after the latter had miraculously won the ODI series.

After being put into bat, South Africa posted a first innings total of 367, following Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar's knocks of 93 and 67, respectively.

In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 298, despite Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 137-run marathon knock. Simon Harmer bagged four wickets as South Africa took a 69-run first innings lead.

In the second innings, Bangladesh did well to bowl out South Africa for 204, but were skittled out for a paltry of 53 themselves.

Promoted

Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets while Harmer added another three to his four from the first innings.

The second Test will now be played between April 8-12 at the St George's Park, Gqeberha.