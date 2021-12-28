Australia cruised past England in the third Ashes Test on Tuesday, at the MCG in Melbourne. The hosts were in top form and won the match by an innings and 14 runs with two days still left to play. Debutant Scott Boland took six wickets for seven runs in four overs as England were bundled for 68 inside the first session on Day 3. Australia retained the Ashes by taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead. After a top order collapse on Day 2, England's hopes rested on Joe Root who resumed batting on Day 3. But the visiting captain didn't receive any support and, in the end, lost his wicket in the 25th over. After his departure, it was only a matter of time before the Aussies wrapped up the game.

The win helped Australia climb to top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with three wins in a row and 36 points. They are followed by Sri Lanka in second place, Pakistan in third and India in fourth.

Here's how the #WTC23 table is taking shape after the third #Ashes Test in Melbourne

England find themselves in seventh position and have lost four consecutive matches. They have been docked 10 points due to slow over-rate.

Defending champions New Zealand haven't yet registered a win in the 2021-23 WTC cycle and recently lost 0-1 to India. India are currently playing the first Test match of a three-match series away in South Africa.

The fourth Ashes Test match is scheduled to begin from January 5 and will be held at the SCG in Sydney.