Ajinkya Rahane took a walk down memory lane with daughter Aarya, with two adorable photos on social media. Rahane is currently with the Indian cricket team for their upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final vs New Zealand. The WTC final begins from June 18, and will take place in Southampton. The 32-year-old will be hoping to be picked in the playing XI after having recently led India to a win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He shared two photos on Instagram, and captioned them as, "Revisiting memories made in 2019 with Aarya, in 2021".

In the first photo, Rahane can be seen with his daughter, followed by the second picture which is from 2019.

After the WTC final, India face England in a five-match Test series. The upcoming fixture against New Zealand will be a treat to watch for fans, considering it was New Zealand who defeated India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals.

Most recently, Rahane participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, where he represented Delhi Capitals (DC). The tournament was postponed midway through the season, due to rising coronavirus cases in India.

The tournament was also hit with some high-profile cases like Lakshmipathy Balaji and Michael Hussey from Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Also, Wriddhiman Saha of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) tested positive for the dreaded virus, but has recovered since then. The wicketkeeper-batsman is part of India's squad for the WTC final.

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier had also tested positive.