India is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus, prompting many states to impose curfew and partial lockdown. Following the Covid rules is the minimum everyone can do in the current situation. Trying to send this message to his fans, India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Monday urged his fans to wear masks while travelling. Rahane did so by using a beautiful photograph of his daughter Aarya. In the snap, Aarya can be seen curiously looking at the mask Rahane is wearing. "She finds it odd but it's a necessity when we travel now. Please mask up and stay safe," Rahane wrote in the caption box.

The image has received more than 1 lakh likes within an hour of being uploaded on the platform. Fans have welcomed Rahane's message with hearts, thumbs up and heart-eye emojis.

Rahane is currently a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahane was there in Delhi's playing XI for the first two games but was dropped after he failed to create an impact on the field. Former Australian skipper Steve Smith replaced Rahane in Delhi's playing XI against Punjab Kings. DC won the match by six wickets, courtesy of a blistering knock by Shikhar Dhawan.

With their win over KL Rahul-led outfit, Delhi have moved to the second spot in the IPL 2021 Points Table. The Rishabh Pant-led side have four points under their name from three games. DC will next take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.