Legendary Indian cricket team stars Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble took to social media to share special pictures to celebrate World Photography Day 2023 on Saturday. While both wanted to mark the date in their own style, the approach was slightly different. Sachin shared a moment from his trip to Kenya where he could be seen taking a photograph on his phone. "Sharing a photo of me clicking a photo on #WorldPhotographyDay #MasaiMaraDiaries," the caption read. Kumble, on the other hand, is a long-time photography enthusiast and he celebrated the occasion with some brilliant wildlife pictures taken by himself. "Capturing moments, one click at a time! Sharing a few of my shots this World Photography Day with you all," he wrote on Twitter along with four exquisite pictures.

Earlier, Kumble opened up about the expectations on Indian cricketers whenever they take on Pakistan in any international competition. The two teams will face each other in Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.

"In our times, the word was 'lose even to Kenya but not to Pakistan'. There was pressure and expectation on the players. That's how the matches between India and Pakistan are being played and the key is to treat it as just another match," Kumble said while speaking during the launch of Pitchside, the memoir written by veteran cricket administrator Amrit Mathur.

The two teams will also come face-to-face in the ICC World Cup 2023 which will be hosted by India. The highly-anticipated match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.