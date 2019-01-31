 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

World Cup 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin Can Be Considered For World Cup Squad, Says Gautam Gambhir

Updated: 31 January 2019 20:26 IST

The World Cup will be held May 30 onwards in England and Wales.

World Cup 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin Can Be Considered For World Cup Squad, Says Gautam Gambhir
Ravichandran Ashwin has been out of India's ODI side since 2017. © AFP

Gautam Gambhir is optimistic about off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the ICC World Cup squad. Gambhir said that Ravichandran Ashwin's experience will come in handy in the high-voltage tournament, which will be held from May 30 in England and Wales. Gambhir, the star of the 2011 World Cup final, had recently announced his retirement from international cricket. He maintained that given a chance to replace any of the wrist spin duo of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav or leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, he would opt for the Chennai offie in the prestigious tournament.

"He (Ashwin) can be considered for the World Cup team as he is a premier spinner who has 300 Test wickets to his name. So, for me, if I ever must replace a Kuldeep or Chahal, I will pick up Ashwin," Gambhir was quoted as saying by Star Sports after India lost the fourth ODI to hosts New Zealand by 8 wickets.

"Also, he has a great temperament and has played a major role in winning many tournament titles. So, that experience will come in handy," the former Delhi skipper added.

Ashwin has been out of India's ODI action since 2017 when he last played against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on June 30 after which Chahal and Kuldeep have become the frontline spinners for the men-in-blue in the limited overs format.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Cricket Gautam Gambhir Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gambhir and Ashwin were part of India's World Cup winning squad in 2011
  • Gambhir recently announced his retirement from international cricket
  • Ashwin last played an ODI for India in 2017
Related Articles
Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Chhetri, Bajrang Punia Among Sportspersons Named As Recipients Of Padma Shri
Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Chhetri, Bajrang Punia Among Sportspersons Named As Recipients Of Padma Shri
"Haal Bada Behaal Hain": Yuvraj Singh Describes His Life After Marriage In Hilarious Banter With Gautam Gambhir
"Haal Bada Behaal Hain": Yuvraj Singh Describes His Life After Marriage In Hilarious Banter With Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli "Fortunate" To Have Current Lot Of Fast Bowlers, Says Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli "Fortunate" To Have Current Lot Of Fast Bowlers, Says Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir Slammed On Twitter For Criticising MS Dhoni
Gautam Gambhir Slammed On Twitter For Criticising MS Dhoni's Selection Policy In 2012 CB Series
"Was A Massive Shock": Gautam Gambhir Slams MS Dhoni
"Was A Massive Shock": Gautam Gambhir Slams MS Dhoni's Captaincy During 2012 CB Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.