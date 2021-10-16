Former Ashes-winning England captain Michael Vaughan said the "rest of the world better beware" if reports of Rahul Dravid taking over as India head coach are true. According to multiple media reports, former India captain Dravid will take over as the men's cricket team's head coach after the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. If true, Dravid will be replacing current head coach Ravi Shastri, whose term comes to an end at the T20 World Cup. With the BCCI yet to react to the reports, former cricketers and cricket pundits took to social media to offer their views on Dravid potentially being India coach.

Vaughan wrote: "If it's true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware... !"

If it's true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware ... ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

The news has been received positively by supporters of the Indian cricket team, with Dravid being one of the most popular names associated with the national side, even years after he bid adieu to his playing career.

Former India player Wasim Jaffer hilariously credited all-rounder Shardul Thakur on Dravid's possible appointment and wrote: "Till yesterday news reports were saying Rahul Dravid was going to stay at the NCA. Yet early morning news broke of him becoming India coach. So what happened around midnight? My best guess is Lord Shardul blew candles on his birthday cake wishing to be coached by Rahul bhai."

Till yesterday news reports were saying Rahul Dravid was going to stay at the NCA. Yet early morning news broke of him becoming India coach. So what happened around midnight? My best guess is Lord Shardul blew candles on his birthday cake wishing to be coached by Rahul bhai — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 16, 2021

If Dravid does become Team India's head coach, he will need to step down as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.