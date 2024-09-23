Australia women's cricket star Ellyse Perry suffered one of the most strange dismissals in cricket on Sunday. The 33-year-old was run out while playing a T20I match for Australia women against New Zealand women. However, the manner in which she was dismissed can rank it amongst the most bizarre dismissals ever seen in cricket. The all-rounder first survived an LBW appeal from the bowler, but seemed to lose focus as she was run out by New Zealand wicket-keeper Izzy Grace.

Watch: Ellyse Perry suffers bizarre run out

Ellyse Perry won't want to see this again any time soon pic.twitter.com/cZ1Y6Qx7nj — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 22, 2024

Batting well set on 34, Perry could not time a delivery by New Zealand spinner Amelia Kerr, but attempted to take a single despite not knowing where the ball had landed. An LBW appeal by Izzy Grace seemed to make Perry lose focus, as she did not realise that the ball had landed right in front of the wicketkeeper. Grace was quick to react and dislodge the bails, as Perry failed to realise and return to her crease on time.

After Perry's dismissal, Australia suffered a mini-collapse. From 91/3 in 11.5 overs, Australia only managed a total of 142 in 20 overs. It proved to be more than enough in the end, as New Zealand could not chase the total down. They managed just 113, handing Australia a 29-run win. Surprisingly, Perry did not bowl.

The win for Australia gave them an unassailable 2-0 series lead over New Zealand in the three-match series. The series is the last bilateral series before the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, and therefore serves as preparation for the big event.

Australia women boast a phenomenal record in the shortest format of the game. They have six of the eight Women's T20 World Cup tournaments held till date, including the previous three in a row. India have finished runners-up once, and will be hoping to go one better this time.