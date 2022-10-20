India and Pakistan have been loggerheads ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah, who is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), confirmed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023. Not only that, Shah also said that the tournament will be played at a neutral venue. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), through an official statement, threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup in India next year.

Speaking on ARY News, former Pakistan captain Younis Khan feels that Shah shouldn't have made the statement, highlighting that he not ony represents the BCCI, but the ACC as well.

"Jay Shah shouldn't have said all this because he not only represents the BCCI but the also ACC. ACC not only consist of India but Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan also. The fans all over the world always eagerly wait for the clash between India and Pakistan and I think Jay Shah should have waited before making such a statement," he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKrWkwZI1D8

Younis also requested the PCB to take a firm stand on the matter, adding that Pakistan should pull out of the torunament if it gets moved to a neutral venue.

Promoted

"Now, I would like the PCB to take a strong stand on this issue as it is the time to show our strength. Next year the ODI World Cup will be in India, what if we say that we will not be playing in India, then there will be no fun. The event should not be shifted to neutral venue, otherwise we won't be a part of it. Earlier also we took a stand and Australia, New Zealand, and England toured Pakistan.

India are set to take on Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 23.