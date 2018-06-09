 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Women's Asia Cup T20: India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets To Qualify For Final

Updated: 09 June 2018 10:33 IST

India outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets to secure their place in the Women's Asia Cup T20 final.

Women
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur added 65 runs for the 3rd wicket. © Twitter

The Indian women's cricket team put in a brilliant all-round performance to outclass Pakistan and reach the final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. India, chasing their seventh straight title, restricted Pakistan to a paltry 72 for seven with Ekta Bisht starring with the ball. Despite losing Mithali Raj (0) and Deepti Sharma (0) early, a 65-run third-wicket between Smirti Mandhana (38) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (34 not out) saw India home in 16.1 overs.

India are currently top of the table with eight points from 5 matches. Pakistan are second, joint on six points with Bangladesh but have played a game more.

The outcome of the match between third-placed Bangladesh and hosts Malaysia will determine who will face India in the final.

A win for Bangladesh will see them through but a loss would mean a repeat of the India vs Pakistan clash for the Asia Cup T20 title.

Comments
Topics : India Women Pakistan Women Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Ekta Bisht Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India qualify for Women's Asia Cup T20 final
  • India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
  • Mandhana and Harmanpreet starred with the bat for India
Related Articles
Women
Women's Asia Cup T20: India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets To Qualify For Final
Women
Women's T20 Asia Cup, Preview: India Face Pakistan With Eyes On Final
Women
Women's T20 Asia Cup: India Outclass Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets
Women
Women's Asia Cup: Mithali Raj Becomes First Woman To Reach 2000 T20I Runs
Virat Kohli To Receive Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer
Virat Kohli To Receive Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.