Women's Asia Cup T20: India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets To Qualify For Final

The Indian women's cricket team put in a brilliant all-round performance to outclass Pakistan and reach the final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. India, chasing their seventh straight title, restricted Pakistan to a paltry 72 for seven with Ekta Bisht starring with the ball. Despite losing Mithali Raj (0) and Deepti Sharma (0) early, a 65-run third-wicket between Smirti Mandhana (38) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (34 not out) saw India home in 16.1 overs.

India are currently top of the table with eight points from 5 matches. Pakistan are second, joint on six points with Bangladesh but have played a game more.

The outcome of the match between third-placed Bangladesh and hosts Malaysia will determine who will face India in the final.

A win for Bangladesh will see them through but a loss would mean a repeat of the India vs Pakistan clash for the Asia Cup T20 title.