The Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of the Adani Group, invited 50 women from the urban slum communities to experience and enjoy the colourful environment that the Women's Premier League provides. These women, visiting a cricket stadium for the first time ever, were visibly excited to be at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, at the Cricket Club of India. The women came to watch the Gujarat Giants, led by Sneh Rana and mentored by Mithali Raj, take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While the occasion was massive for these outstanding women, it also shone the spotlight on the fact that women's sport is on the uptick and the importance of the big stage was not lost on these special invitees as they loved the sight of women cricketers take centre stage in front of a packed house.

"There were a few extra voices we could hear from the dugout during the game, and when I looked around and saw that we had some very talented women in the stands, it brought a big smile to my face, and everyone in the team was also happy to see this. The Adani Foundation's initiative to invite a special and outstanding bunch of women to the game was a very touching gesture. This evening is something that we all will remember with fond memories, and kudos to those who put this together so nicely," said Mithali Raj, Mentor and Advisor, Gujarat Giants.