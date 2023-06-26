Two runs needed off the final ball of the match with one wicket remaining - Even the mention of such a scenario is enough to increase the heartbeats of any cricket fan. However, in a recent club cricket match, the ending was something that no one could have expected. An user shared a video of the incident where a massive misunderstanding between the wicket-keeper and a fielder left everyone in splits. The batter completely missed the ball and the wicket-keeper decided to run to the stumps and dislodge the bails. However, the striker was inside the crease and the keeper decided to throw it towards the bowler's end. The fielder on the other side was not aware of the throw and as he failed to collect it properly, the batters were able to complete two runs and clinch the encounter.

This happened at my club this weekend.



2 to win and 1 to tie off the last ball. 10th wicket partnership pic.twitter.com/jOqMZ0Jv1s — Craig Jones (@craigycraigo84) June 26, 2023

The video quickly went viral on social media and users did not miss the chance to come up with hilarious comments. The video has been circulated a lot on Twitter and many users have commented on it till now.

Some ball.. OOOFF what a finish — Peter Ferguson (@PeterFerguson5) June 26, 2023

Did they get 2 or 5 for that? They've finished the second run before the boundary as far as I can see so should be 2 but umps is signalling anyway... — Rich Harle (@RJHarle) June 26, 2023

