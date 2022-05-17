The world woke up to the sad news of Andrew Symonds' death on Sunday morning. The former Australian cricket team all-rounder died in a car crash outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night. Police said emergency services attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled. Pictures published by the Brisbane Courier-Mail showed a vehicle on its roof and skid marks on the road. Former cricketers and personalities paid tribute to the champion cricketer, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals from 1998 to 2009. However, one heartfelt note stood out. Symonds sister Louise visited the accident on Sunday and placed an emotional hand-written note at the site.

"Gone far too soon!" the note read. "Rest in peace Andrew. I wish we had one more day, one more phone call. My heart is broken. I will always love you my brother."

The image of the note was tweeted by Channel 9 reporter Mia Glover.

Floral tributes lay at the crash site where Andrew "Roy" Symonds lost his life on Saturday night, outside of Townsville.

The letter, penned by his sister, reads "I will always love you my brother" @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/Wt3EZGc6Ty — Mia Glover (@miaglover_9) May 15, 2022

Glover, as quoted by foxsports.com.au, told FIVEaa radio on Monday that she could "see that there's a lot of brake marks on the road from where his car veered off before it eventually rolled At this stage police still have no idea why he left the road."

Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said the sport had lost "another of its very best". "Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history," he added.