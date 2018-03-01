"Wish He Was In My 2003 World Cup Team," Writes Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is known to be one of the greatest captains that India have produced. While writing his autobiography 'A Century is Not Enough', Ganguly made a lot of revelations on his playing days, one of which was his assessment on another India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni made his debut for India when Ganguly was the captain and the 45-year-old was instrumental in shaping his career from a wicket-keeper to a recognised top-order batsman. In one such instance, Ganguly had promoted Dhoni to number 3 which saw the man from Ranchi come into his own and from then on there was no looking back for Dhoni.