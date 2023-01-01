Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has expressed his excitement at the opportunity to potentially represent Pakistan again. Notably, Amir had called time on his international career in 2020 in protest over the "shabby" treatment he said he received from the then management. Recently, fellow pacer Wahab Riaz had hinted that Amir could be back in Pakistan's squad. "We may see Mohammad Amir coming back to play for Pakistan once again," Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan in an interview to Samaa News.

However, with Ramiz Raja, the former PCB chief, shown the exit door by the new government, Amir has finally broken silence on his Pakistan future.

"If Allah wills, I will play for Pakistan again. But I would like to play and perform well in PSL," Amir told the reporters at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

Notably, Amir has been training at the NHPC to prepare for the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Amir thanked the interim PCB chief, Najam Sethi, for allowing him to train at the NHPC.

Sponsored by Vuukle

It is worth noting that Ramiz was removed as the chairman of the PCB earlier this month. A 14-member committee, headed by Najam Sethi, had been appointed to run the affairs of the game for the next four months.

The Pakistan government, through a notification last week, removed Raja following the national team's 3-0 whitewash by England in the Test series. The notification, issued by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has to be approved by the federal cabinet, which is just a formality.

Ever since Ramiz Raja was removed from the post of PCB chairman, several stakeholders of the game in the country have spoken out against him.

Featured Video Of The Day

Hardik Pandya to Lead In T20Is Vs Sri Lanka