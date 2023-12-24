The 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is hardly three months away from its start. The mini auction took place on December 19 in Dubai and now all the teams are gearing up for the upcoming season. While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni will be a part of the tournament in 2024 as well, the fans still wonder whether he would be continuing his stint even after the end of the upcoming season. Keeping the curiosity intact among the fans, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that only Dhoni could say if it is going to be his last edition.

"That I do not know. See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do," Viswanathan said as quoted by The Indian Express.

Dhoni went through a knee surgery in early June this year. Currently, the player is going through rehab and he is expected to be match-fit well ahead of IPL 2024.

"He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he'll start working in the nets also," said Viswanathan.

In a bid to retain their Indian Premier League (IPL) title, CSK did some exceptional business at the Players Auction in Dubai on December 19. The MS Dhoni-led side roped in six players in total, with New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell as their most expensive buy, priced at Rs 14 crore. The five-time champions stunned everyone when they bought uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi for Rs 8.4 crore. CSK resigned India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, following his release from KKR.