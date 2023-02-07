India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suggested that the Asia Cup 2023 should be shifted to Sri Lanka instead of being held in Pakistan. Since Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup, there has been speculation that India will withdraw its name from the tournament. Last year, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairperson Jay Shah revealed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia cup due to security reasons and the tournament will be played at some neutral venue, the new venue will be decided in the second round of the Executive Board meeting of ACC members in the month of March.

"The final call might be that the Asia Cup will be moved to Sri Lanka. This is an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai. I would also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated that Pakistan will not be able to skip the ODI World Cup in India if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refuses to travel to their country for the Asia Cup.

"Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But, India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won't be participating. If you want us to participate, then do change the venue. But we would have seen this happen many times, right? When we say Asia Cup won't go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place," Ashwin said.

Former Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad and Ramiz Raja have already enraged Indian cricket fans with their controversial statements.

The India spinner downplayed Pakistan's "ODI World Cup threat," implying that they cannot afford to miss the tournament.

"But however, I think that is not possible," Ashwin said.

Aside from this deadlock controversy, the Border-Gvaskar Trophy match between India and Australia will begin on Thursday. Nagpur will host the first Test match.

