The Thailand women's team had a memorable day as the side managed to defeat Pakistan in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Natthakan Chantham starred with the bat in hand as she scored 61 runs off just 51 balls to help Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets. In the end, it was Nattaya Boochatham and Rosenan Kanoh who took Thailand over the line.

In the final over, 10 runs were needed, but both batters managed to hold their nerve to chase down the 117-run total.

As soon as the winning run was hit by Boochatham, the entire Thailand contingent erupted and they came running down to the pitch.

The official handle of Asian Cricket Council shared a video of the celebrations on Twitter.

The sheer happiness after scoring those winning runs The Thailand🇹🇭 Team won our hearts and the match today@ThailandCricket #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #WomensAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/atJwwG7wfh — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 6, 2022

In the match between Pakistan and Thailand, the former won the toss and opted to bat first. Sidra Ameen top-scored for Pakistan with a knock of 56 runs off 64 balls, helping Pakistan post 116/5.

For Thailand, Sornnarin Tippoch returned with two wickets.

Chasing 117, Natthakan Chantham played the perfect anchor role for Thailand and in the end, the finishing touches were provided by Boochatham and Kanoh.

Pakistan are currently at the second spot in the Women's Asia Cup standings while Thailand are at the fourth spot.