The return of Alexa Bliss has been making headlines for quite a time now as she was supposed to return to the ring after her maternity leave. However, the return has been delayed further because of contract disagreements. Bliss has a strong fan base and has been out of the company for two years. She was supposed to return to the ring on January 13 on Raw and appear for the Wyatt family's storyline but her team sought enhanced perks in the contract but the WWE wanted her to continue under the same contract and as a result, her awaited return was delayed.

When will Alexa Bliss return to WWE finally?

Bliss last appeared in WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble when she last competed for the Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. It cannot be stated exactly when Bliss will be returning, but she has been teasing regularly about her return which means that she will return sometime soon.

According to Dave Meltzer, her return is being delayed because of contract issues with WWE.

While discussing the issue on Wrestling Observer Radio, he said “ The deal with Alexa Bliss is, she was supposed to be on the show in San Jose. They have come to terms on a contract but she was going to debut - the thing is she was gonna debut with the Wyatt Sicks but the Wyatt Sicks have been moved to Smackdown so it kinda made no sense for her to be on Raw.

He further added “She was expected to come back and they are working out a contract deal, that's where everything stands right now.”

Considering that she has been regularly teasing her return, the rumors surrounding it are positive and contract talks seem to be in a good place. It will be interesting to see how she fits into the Wyatt storyline and whether she returns with a different persona when she returns to the company.

