India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have let in an insight into why Hardik Pandya has not been given a leadership role in the India squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI tour to Sri Lanka. The most notable headline of Gambhir's first India squad was that Suryakumar Yadav had been promoted to captaincy of the team in shortest format, while Hardik Pandya was not even made the vice-captain in any format. Agarkar hinted that Pandya's demotion was to do with his fitness concerns.

"As far as Hardik is concerned, fitness has been something that he's struggled with. As selectors, it becomes difficult then. The thought behind it was that we want someone (as captain) who is likely to be available more," said Agarkar, as him and Gambhir appeared in a press conference, the latter's first as India head coach.

Agarkar emphasised that Hardik remains a key player for Team India, with his all-round skillset.

"He (Pandya) is still a very important player. And that's what we want him to be, those skillsets are hard to find," added Agarkar.

Pandya played a starring role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory in June, with 144 runs with the bat and 11 wickets with the ball in 8 games. However, Agarkar has reasoned that Suryakumar Yadav is the right choice for captaincy.

"He (Suryakumar Yadav) is a deserving candidate. He has been a great batter for us. We feel that Surya has all the necessary qualities to be a good captain," said Agarkar.

While Suryakumar Yadav has led India in T20Is in the past, his promotion to the role of captain should not come as a surprise after Gambhir's appointment. After all, Gambhir had made him his deputy at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when Suryakumar was just 24 years old.

India squads for Sri Lanka tour:

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.