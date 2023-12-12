Star India batter Virat Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world. The former India captain has been often credited for inspiring a young generation of cricketers for taking their fitness game to a next level. From his running between the wickets to his acrobatic fielding, Kohli has always stood out on the cricket field. Kohli has also been credited for introducing the Yo-Yo Test (a selection criteria aimed at estimating performance of athletes) in the Indian team.

The introduction of the Yo-Yo test has forced the players to work on their fitness in order to get into the Indian team.

At 35, Kohli is still one of the fittest players in the Indian dressing room, despite some youngsters registering better Yo-Yo Test scores than him.

Ankit Katiyar, a strength and conditioning coach, has explained why Kohli is so consistent when it comes to passing the Yo-Yo Test.

Katiyar, who has worked with several Indian players in the domestic circuit, as well as the Indian Premier League, feels Kohli is the main reasons why the current crop of players are so fit.

"Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit. Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team. That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it's a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit," strength and conditioning coach Vijay Kathiyar told Times of India in an interview.

Katiyar also revealed that young batter Shubman Gill sees Virat Kohli as an inspiration not only from a batter's point of view but also from a fitness perspective.

"Shubman is very fit. Not just fit, he is a very skillful player. There is no doubt that Shubman is inspired by Virat bhai. Be it batting, fitness, or skill, Shubman is following Virat bhai. I am sure Shubman will be doing well for the country in the coming years," he asserted.