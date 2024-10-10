A true visionary in the Indian societal ecosystem, Ratan Tata, breathed his last on Wednesday. One of the most beloved industrialists the country has ever seen, his vision for the world we live and giving nature transcended the boundaries of the business world and touched every heart who came to know of his story. One of the biggest philanthropists for whom charity was a way of living, Ratan Tata also helped the country's sporting stars, especially cricketers, climb the ladders of success.

Be it giving cricketers a platform to play or extending support through sponsorships, the Tata Group played the role of a supporting pillar during some difficult times.

Tata Group Companies As Platform For Budding Cricketers

Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer was supported by Tata Motors while Air India, also a Tata Group company, helped former stars Mohinder Amarnath, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, and VVS Laxman a platform to excel in their careers.

Even Indian Airlines, another organisation linked to the Tata Group, offered a platform to cricketers Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Mohammed Kaif.

Current cricket stars like Shardul Thakur (Tata Power) and Jayant Yadav (Air India) also have the Tata Group to thank for playing a role in their sporting journey.

These companies, under the Tata Group, offered cricketers an important employment platform without compromising on their sporting endeavours.

Advertisement

IPL Sponsorship In Troubled Times

Other than offering cricketers platforms to showcase their talent through associations with different organisations, the Tata group has also been sponsoring cricket events for decades. The Titan Cup in 1996 marked the beginning, though the association of the Tata Group with the sport was interrupted due to match-fixing scandal in 2000.

After Vivo, a Chinese phone manufacturer, withdrew its IPL title sponsorship in 2020 over border tensions between India and China, the Tata Group jumped to the T20 league's rescue. Tata's support to the IPL grew with every passing season. Ahead of the 2024 campaign, Tata secured a record-breaking 4-year deal worth Rs 2,500 crore with the league, the highest ever in its history.

Ratan Tata's blessings to cricket wasn't limited to the men's category. The Tata Group also sponsored the Women's Premier League when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched the league in 2023. In fact, Tata will be sponsoring the WPL until 2027.

Advertisement