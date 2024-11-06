The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will see a whopping 1,574 players go under the hammer. Players from 16 different overseas countries have registered, bringing the total number of overseas players to 409. However, while the likes of Jos Buttler and Mitchell Starc will be talked about, another overseas player has also caught eyeballs. 24-year-old fast bowler Thomas Jack Draca has become the first-ever player from Italy to register for the IPL auction. Draca has kept his base price at Rs 30 lakh for the mega auction.

Thomas Draca's breakthrough

Draca has progressed leaps and bounds in 2024, growing in prominence as one of the best players from an associate nation. He broke through in the Global T20 Canada 2024 league, where he scalped 11 wickets in just six games for Brampton Wolves. His economy of 6.88 stood out as well.

Draca made his debut for Italy in June 2024, and has picked up eight wickets in his four T20Is for Italy.

Thomas Draca's big wickets

Draca has dismissed some massive international names during the Global T20 Canada league. His scalps include the likes of Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kyle Mayers and Iftikhar Ahmed among others during the tournament.

How does Thomas Draca bowl?

Draca appears to be the epitome of a modern T20 bowler. In Canada, Draca achieved tremendous succeess with the short ball. However, he also seems to have deceptive variation and swing, which outfoxed the likes of Mayers and Narine.

Which IPL franchise could buy Thomas Draca?

Draca's impressive performances have already caught the eyeballs of IPL owners. MI Emirates, a subsidiary franchise of Mumbai Indians, have roped in Draca for the next season of ILT20 in the UAE, possibly hinting that he could be an option for the five-time IPL champions in the 2025 mega auction.

Draca has registered himself as an all-rounder in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Although he hasn't made his name as a batter yet, perhaps there's more to see.