Scheduled to play five Tests between late January and early March, the England men's cricket team will arrive on the Indian shores with three uncapped players in their 16-man squad for the series. After Rehan Ahmed's impressive outing in Pakistan during a three-Test tour last year, England have named 20-year-old Somerset off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, also of Pakistani origin, in the squad, with the likes of Gus Atkinson and Tom Hartley also earning maiden call-ups. Ahmed took seven wickets as England swept Pakistan 3-0 last year in the sub-continent.

Ben Stokes will hope that Bashir can also perform a similar role, if an opportunity arrive. He made his professional debut in June after signing a professional contract with Somerset and has played only six first-class matches, taking 10 wickets.

Who is Shoaib Bashir?

Shoaib Bashir was born on October 13, 2003 in Surrey, England to parents of Pakistani origin. He is a right-arm offbreak bowler. He started his cricket career playing for Guildford Cricket Club in Surrey.

After Surrey released him at the age of 17, Somerset recognised his talent and included him in their camp, before handing him a contract ahead of the 2023 season.

Bashir made his debut for Somerset in a T20 game against their arch-rivals Hampshire earlier this year in June, just four days before featuring in his maiden first-class match against Essex.

He has played six first-class and seven List-A games so far, but caught the eyeballs of the selectors in England's recent training camp that took place in UAE.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Bashir played a crucial role as Somerset won the T20 Blast earlier this year. His current contract will run out in 2025.

While highlighting his natural attributes, including a high release point, Rob Key, England's director of cricket, emphasised that Bashir might come in handy for the visitors on the India's spin-friendly decks.

All-rounder Axar Patel was the star of the show when England last toured India, losing 3-1 despite winning the first Test in Chennai.

England have not won in India since 2012-13.

England Test squad: Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (captain), Mark Wood