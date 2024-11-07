Afghanistan cricket team spinner Allah Ghazanfar scripted history with a brilliant six-wicket haul to guide his side to a convincing 92-run victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI encounter in Sharjah on Wednesday. The 18-year-old finished with figures of 6 for 26 in 6.3 overs as Bangladesh went from 132/3 to 143 all out while chasing a target of 236 runs. These were the best bowling figures in an Afghanistan-Bangladesh ODI match, bettering Shakib Al Hasan's 5-29 at Southampton in 2019.

Ghazanfar started his cricketing journey as a fast bowler before former Afghanistan skipper Dawlat Ahmadzai turned him into a mystery spinner. He grabbed headlines with his brilliant showing during the 2024 U-19 World Cup where he finished with eight wickets in four matches.

That was enough to earn him a senior team call-up as he made his ODI debut against Ireland. He continued to impress and even won the Player of the Match award in the Emerging Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka A as Afghanistan went on to clinch the title.

The young spinner was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side that went on to win the IPL 2024 title. He was added to the squad as a replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman but did not play any matches for the franchise in the campaign.

"He is a special talent and has a good future for Afghanistan. He bowled well in the first spell, but he bowled that no-ball and I asked him why did he bowl a no-ball (laughs). I am very happy with the options we have on the bench," said Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi on the young spinner.

Najmul Hossain rued Bangladesh's batting slump and placed part of the blame on himself.

"I think my wicket turned the match," said Najmul. "I was the set batsman so when I got out we needed to bat longer but credit to Afghanistan spinners for the way they bowled."

(With AFP inputs)