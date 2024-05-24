The United States of America (USA) scripted history on Thursday, beating Bangladesh in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. USA, an associate cricketing nation, had also stunned Bangladesh, an ICC full member nation, a couple of days back in the series opener. While former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson was the star of the show on that night, it was pacer Ali Khan who's three-wicket burst in his final two overs helped USA piped Bangladesh by six-runs in the second T20I.

Who is Ali Khan?

Mohammad Ahsan Ali Khan, also known as Ali Khan, has interesting career path, unlike most of his USA teammates. Born in Attock, Pakistan on December 13, 1990, Ali moved to USA in 2010 at the age of 19 with his parents.

Ali, who has played plenty of franchise cricket over the years, first caught the limelight ICC Americas' open trial in Indianapolis. However, he shot to prominence after dismissing Kumar Sangakkara with his first ball in the Caribbean Premier League in 2016.

In October 2018, he was named in the squad for the Khulna Titans team, following the draft for the 2018-19 Bangladesh Premier League. After impressive spells in franchise cricket across the globe, Ali was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL 2020 auction.

While Ali didn't play a single game for KKR that season, he has been a regular for their sister franchise Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL since 2018. He became an American citizen in 2017, but didn't make his USA debut until the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament.

Ali went on to top the wicket-taking charts in the tournament, claiming 17 dismissals in six matches. So far, Ali has played seven ODIs and six T20Is, picking a combined 19 wickets.

Last year, Ali also played for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket in 2023.

Banned by ICC

Ali found himself in all sorts of trouble in 2023 after he was banned for two games by the ICC for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. The ban was imposed on Ali after he gave a fiery send off to Jersey batter Elliot Miles in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.