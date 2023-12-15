Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar backed Rishabh Pant to stake a claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Pant has been missing in action since late 2022 after he was involved in an accident but he is expected to play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Following India's loss to South Africa in the second T20I encounter on Tuesday, Gavaskar said on Star Sports that Pant is an impact player for the Indian cricket team and irrespective of his form in the IPL, he will surely be a major contender for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad if he is completely fit.

“Yeah, he (Pant) walks back into the team. He's an impact player. He shows his fitness in the IPL. Four months to go for the IPL. He plays the IPL. Whatever he does at the IPL. If he plays the whole IPL without any injury setback, then he walks into the team. Whether he scores one run or no runs at all in the IPL. I think he is a game-changer. He would be one of the first couple of picks if I was a selector,” he said.

Meanwhile, South Africa shred a pedestrian-looking Indian bowing attack to pieces to script a five-wicket win in the second T20 of the three-match series.

Rinku Singh (68 not out off 39) enhanced his credentials as a finisher with a maiden half-century while skipper Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) played in his inimitable way to take India to 180 for seven after being put in to bat.

Set a revised a target of 152 in 15 overs due to rain, South Africa rocketed to 67 for one in five overs. They eventually cantered to win in 13.5 overs.

(With PTI inputs)