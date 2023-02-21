Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has joined the engrossing debate over KL Rahul's place in the Indian team. As the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced the squad for the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia, there was no change as Rahul continued to enjoy the selectors' and team management's trust. Rahul, who failed to fire in the first two Tests against Australia, however, isn't expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma in the next two matches, as per Harbhajan Singh.

Bhajji, having noticed that there's no “vice-captain” tag next to Rahul's name in the India squad, strongly feels that Shubman Gill will open alongside skipper Rohit in the next match.

"Well, I guess so,” Harbhajan told India Today when asked about Rahul being dropped from the playing XI. “Because when you're not the vice-captain, it becomes easier for the management and selectors to make you sit out. Once you're a vice-captain, no matter what sort of performances you have given, you're still featured in those eleven guys who will participate in the game. But not that vc tag is not there.”

“With KL Rahul, you know he's a quality player who's going through a dry patch where he is not scoring runs. We all know that. But I'm sure he will come good with the bat. But yes, the vc tag is not there, which means we will see Shubman Gill opening with Rohit Sharma," Harbhajan opined.

Rahul, who was the vice-captain in the first two Tests against Australia, no longer had that tag in front of his name as the BCCI announced the squads for the 3rd and 4th match of the series. The change does indicate that Rahul's credibility in the Indian team has taken a hit.

When India skipper Rohit was asked about Rahul in the press conference after the conclusion of the second Test in New Delhi, he refused to give up on the batter and gave him his full backing. Whether this backing will see him being trusted once again to open in the Indore Test or not, will be known in due time.

