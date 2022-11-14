Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that Team India doesn't need a batting coach, when they already have Rahul Dravid as the head coach. Gavaskar's comments came in the aftermath of India's disappointing semi-final exit from the just-concluded T20 World Cup. India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss against England earlier this week in the semi-finals. During a discussion on Aaj Tak, Gavaskar spoke in detail about the issues surrounding the team's exit from the tournament. He also highlighted the large number of support staff members.

"When you have Rahul Dravid, who is one of the greatest batters of all time, then you don't need a batting coach. When Rahul Dravid says something and Vikram Rathour says something else, batters will get confused. You have to understand this. If you don't want too many members in the support staff, don't send them with the team. Take only those who are necessary," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar also pointed out that the players do get confused when there are too many voices inside the dressing room.

"In 1983 World Cup, we had one manager. Same in 1985. When the team won in 2011, there weren't many people as well. I'm surprised the number of support staff is higher than the team members. Players get confused on whom to listen," he added.

In the T20 World Cup final, England defeated Pakistan in Melbourne to win their second title.

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England edged Pakistan by five wickets to become the sport's first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50 and 20-over titles at the same time.

