England pacer Ollie Robinson has been a constant subject of chatter on social media ever since the Ashes 2023 started. His on-field duels with Usman Khawaja were well documented. Some of the words he used on the field for the Australia batter earned him plenty of flak. But, it isn't the first time Robinson is being a 'big mouth' on the field. Even during India's tour of England in 2021, the seamer had drawn flak for his antics on the field. The then-India skipper Virat Kohli even got into a verbal duel with Robinson, and fair to say that Kohli emerged victorious.

During the second Test of the India tour, Kohli decided to give Robinson a taste of his own medicine.

How boring was your innings? How boring was your innings? (Indicating at Robinson) - Maybe, that's how you survive in a test match," Kohli said, before adding: "Come on, big mouth (Robinson), Gonna bring your sheets today?" Here's the video:

I want to see Aussies do this to Ollie Robinson in the next test pic.twitter.com/Nskmp5dzBz — ABBA Fan (@_Blindinho_) June 23, 2023

The emotions on the field changed among Indian palyers after Jasprit Bumrah bowled a few bouncers at James Anderson in the first innings.

During the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Robinson used some avoidable words for Khawaja, and backed up his stance saying former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also used to sledge players in this manner.

Unhappy to see his name being dragged in the controversy, Ponting gave a sharp reply to Robinson.

"As I said after Ollie Robinson said what he said, this England cricket team hasn't played against Australia, and they'll find out pretty quickly what playing Ashes cricket and playing against a good Australian cricket team is all about," Ponting said. "And if Robinson hasn't learned that already after last week, then he's a slow learner."

When Robinson was asked about his episode with Khawaja, he said he didn't mind how the Australians were taking his actions as he has come to "provide the theatre of the game".