Regarded by many as the greatest batter of all time, former India star Sachin Tendulkar had a marathon cricketing, which lasted nearly 25 years. Having made his debut back in 1989, Tendulkar played with different generations of players, before hanging up his boots in 2013. Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag, who played the majority of his cricket with Tendulkar, has revealed the reason behind the former India captain's 24-year long career.

During a recent interaction, Sehwag revealed how Tendulkar would train for hours in order to prolong his career. He revealed that the former used to compete with star batter Virat Kohli, who is regarded as the one of fittest cricketers.

"Why do you think Sachin Tendulkar was able to play for so many years? It's because each year he kept thinking what new can I add to my batting or I can become better. If I can't add in the batting department, I should work my fitness in such a way that I can convert 100s into 200s. When we came in 2000s, he would concentrate on fitness more than us. Later, in 2008 when Virat Kohli came in, Sachin would compete with him. He paid more attention and focus to fitness than him," Sehwag told Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, has held all the major records.

Tendulkar is the only player in the history of cricket to have scored 100 international hundreds.

The Indian batting legend has 51 centuries in Test cricket while in the 50-over format, Sachin Tendulkar managed to get past the hundred-mark 49 times.

Tendulkar also happens to be the first male cricketer to score a double-century in an ODI match.

Sachin Tendulkar served Indian cricket for 24 years and during this period, he represented the country in six World Cups.