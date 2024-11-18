Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly recently narrated an unheard tale about the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, which left all the fans awestruck. Both Sachin and Ganguly took Indian cricket to new heights with their powerful batting performances. With Ganguly as the captain, Sachin played many match-winning knocks for India. In the 2003 World Cup, Ganguly-led India had reached the final of the tournament, where they lost against Australia. In the same tournament, the 'Master Blaster' Sachin emerged as the highest run-scorer with 673 runs.

Recently during an event, Ganguly was asked to name a living person whom he most admires. Ganguly named Sachin. The former skipper then went to narrate an incident where Sachin got hit in the rib cage while facing the former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

"Sachin. He was special. I have seen him close and I have seen him get hit in the rib cage by Shoaib. He did not make any noise, get runs and the next morning, he had a double fracture," revealed Ganguly.

"I heard a sound and I went on to ask him, 'Are you okay?' He said, 'Yeah, fine." Next morning, he had two fractures but he scored runs for India," he added.

