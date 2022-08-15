Ben Stokes is one of the most dangerous all-rounders playing the sport in present age and he has the ability to change the complexion of any game within minutes. Stokes might have retired from ODI cricket, but he still has a lot to give in Tests and T20Is for England. His leadership in Tests saw England defeating New Zealand in three-match Test series, and then India in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has revealed in his autobiography that he had approached Stokes to play for New Zealand in 2010.

Writing in his autobiography 'Ross Taylor Black And White', Taylor revealed that he approached Stokes while playing with him for Durham in 2010.

"He was 18 or 19 and very much a Kiwi. "Over a Guinness, I asked him if he wanted to come and play in New Zealand. He was keen so I sent a message to New Zealand Cricket CEO Justin Vaughan saying this guy Stokes was a really good young cricketer and interested in playing for New Zealand," wrote Taylor, as reported by stuff.co.nz.

"Vaughan replied along the lines that he could start playing domestic cricket and we would see where it went. I went back saying we would have to offer him more than that because he wouldn't be interested if it meant starting on the bottom rung of the ladder. Obviously it didn't come to anything," he added.

Further talking about Ben Stokes, Taylor wrote: "Ben was sincere about playing for New Zealand but NZC would've had to have acted swiftly and decisively and given him some pretty solid assurances, which Vaughan clearly wasn't prepared to do."

It is important to note that Stokes had moved from New Zealand to England aged 12. He then joined the Durham Cricket Academy. The left-handed batter made his ODI debut for England in 2011 and played his first Test in 2013 against Australia.

Stokes had helped England lift the 2019 World Cup as he was the star of the show in the final against New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground.