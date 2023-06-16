MS Dhoni's love for bikes isn't hidden from anyone. The former India captain has a collection of some of the finest motorbikes at his Ranchi farmhouse. As the Indian cricketing spectrum enters the phase of 'rest' after the conclusion of the World Test Championship final, an old video of Dhoni has resurfaced where he could be seen riding through the streets with former India pacer S Sreesanth sitting right behind him. The rarely-seen video got fans buzzing on social media.

Fans' love for Dhoni is unparalleled. After the Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy for the 5th time in the history of the competitions, fans were ecstatic to see skipper Dhoni equalling Rohit Sharma's record. Such is the craze for the wicket-keeper batter that all of the stadiums throughout the IPL turned yellow in the 16th edition of the T20 league.

Now, some fans are taking a dive into nostalgia by sharing old videos of Dhoni.

Unseen video of our Thala Dhoni with Sreesanth on Bike!! pic.twitter.com/YaVLrDGvYB — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) June 14, 2023

After the conclusion of the IPL final, Dhoni gave his fans hope of a return next season, saying he will work hard and try to play another year for the Super Kings.

"Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," Dhoni had said.