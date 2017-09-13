 
When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 13 September 2017 19:13 IST

How to watch Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20I of Independence Cup. Read all about live coverage and match action from Gaddafi stadium, Lahore on September 12, 2017.

World XI team will be led by Faf du Plessis of South Africa © Twitter

In what could be the beginning of international cricket resuming in strife-torn Pakistan, a World XI side landed in Lahore in the wee hours on Monday for a Twenty20 series against the hosts. An unprecedented security greeting the side, to be led by South African captain Faf du Plessis, at the Allama Iqbal International airport. Since that attack, no top Test team has come to Pakistan due to security concerns and the ICC also refused to send any match referee and umpires for the limited overs series played by Zimbabwe in May, 2015 in Lahore. The short tour includes three T20 internationals scheduled for September 12, 13 and 15 at the Gaddafi stadium.

When will the first T20I between Pakistan and World XI of Independence Cup be played?

The first T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played on September 12, 2017.

Where will the first T20I between Pakistan and World XI of Independence Cup be played?

The first T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

How do I watch the first T20I between Pakistan and World XI live?

The first T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be broadcast live on DSports.

What time does the live coverage of the Pakistan vs World XI T20I match start?

The live broadcast of the first T20I between Pakistan and World XI match will start at 07:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT).

Where can you follow the first T20I between Pakistan and World XI online?

The first T20I between Pakistan and World XI can be streamed online on www.cricketgateway.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • South Africa's Faf du Plessis will lead World XI side
  • The first T20I will be played on September 12
  • Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan side
