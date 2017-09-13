When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

World XI team will be led by Faf du Plessis of South Africa

In what could be the beginning of international cricket resuming in strife-torn Pakistan, a World XI side landed in Lahore in the wee hours on Monday for a Twenty20 series against the hosts. An unprecedented security greeting the side, to be led by South African captain Faf du Plessis, at the Allama Iqbal International airport. Since that attack, no top Test team has come to Pakistan due to security concerns and the ICC also refused to send any match referee and umpires for the limited overs series played by Zimbabwe in May, 2015 in Lahore. The short tour includes three T20 internationals scheduled for September 12, 13 and 15 at the Gaddafi stadium.

