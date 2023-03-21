For the India pace department, Umran Malik's emergence came as a breath of fresh air. With terrifying pace, Malik offers a commodity that is rare in Indian cricket - express pace. He performed brilliantly for SunRisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL) and was fast-tracked into the Indian team for the limited-overs formats. He has so far played eight ODIs (13 wickets) and eight T20Is (11 wickets). However, he has often been wayward with his line and length. His economy in ODIs is 6.45 RPO while in T20Is it's 10.48.

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma, however, has advised Umran to not be too focussed on his line and wants him to rather concentrate on his pace.

"He shouldn't worry about where the deliveries land. With experience, he will understand. So if he can bowl at 150 or 160, he should concentrate only on that. He should just back himself and should not worry about leaking runs. What is the use of bowling that fast if the batters don't end up closing their eyes in fear? So someone should tell him and give him the confidence that you have to bowl so fast that batters fail to see it," Ishant said on Cricbuzz show 'Rise Of New India'.

Recently, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that he would be really happy if Umran Malik breaks his record of bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket.

"I would take 26 yards to bowl. But Umran takes 20 yards. So when he goes to 26 yards, he will have different muscles. I am sure in times to come he will learn. If he needs any help I am always there for him. If he wants to break my record please take it away. It's been 20 years and it hasn't been broken, please break it. I will be the first guy to hug and kiss you," Akhtar told News24.

"He is very good. He is very strong and has a powerful run-up. He has nice arm speed. So Umran, bowl courageously and learn the art of bowling quickly. Learn the art of taking wickets. Even if you are getting beaten a lot, don't reduce your speed and aggression. Always bowl fast, and never leave it. When you go to the field, the ownership of the ground has to be yours. Don't break and train a lot."